Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 54.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $190.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,976. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.30.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

