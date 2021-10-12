Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cavitation Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 1,548,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

