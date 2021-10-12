CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 3,551.9% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,596,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDD remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 8,332,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,020,096. CBD of Denver has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

