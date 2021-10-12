CBDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,501.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $73,866.07 and approximately $1,501.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00209786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00091528 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

