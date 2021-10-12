Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NYSE:CBOE opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.