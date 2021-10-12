CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CBRE Group stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $101.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

