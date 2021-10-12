CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
CBRE Group stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $101.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
