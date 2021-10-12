C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $254.76

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.76 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 241.80 ($3.16). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 244.60 ($3.20), with a volume of 869,864 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The company has a market capitalization of £961.01 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.76.

C&C Group Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

