Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $21.73. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 28,320 shares.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $292.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

