CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of CEL-SCI worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 415.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at $340,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $446.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.