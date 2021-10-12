Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) is GMT Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Celanese makes up 15.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 1.24% of Celanese worth $209,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of CE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.