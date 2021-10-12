Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

