Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $822.49 million and $178.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00208239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.