Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CMXC opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.