Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CMXC opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
About Cell MedX
