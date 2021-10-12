Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$12.50 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.17. 4,825,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,262. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$28.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 321.82.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.