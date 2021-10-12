Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

