Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.35

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 51.25 ($0.67). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 51.25 ($0.67), with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

