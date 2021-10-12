Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 1,312.5% in September

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,312.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CEN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.