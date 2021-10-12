Centric Swap Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 304.4% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00121938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,295.67 or 0.99918476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.74 or 0.06181472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

