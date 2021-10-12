Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $102.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.21% from the company’s current price.
CCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.