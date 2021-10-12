Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $102.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.21% from the company’s current price.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

