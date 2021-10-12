Ceres (CERES) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $372,365.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $195.03 or 0.00349708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

