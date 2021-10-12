CertiK (CTK) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $101.28 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,090.31 or 0.99705827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.29 or 0.06156332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,546,842 coins and its circulating supply is 56,941,320 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

