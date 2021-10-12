Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.47

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.47 and last traded at C$19.46, with a volume of 48312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several research firms recently commented on CERV. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

