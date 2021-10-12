Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.47

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.47 and last traded at C$19.46, with a volume of 48312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several research firms recently commented on CERV. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

