CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.09. 1,162,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,782.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.