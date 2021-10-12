CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.09. 1,162,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,782.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

