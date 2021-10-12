CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

