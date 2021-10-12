CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,342. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

