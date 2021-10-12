CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.69

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$110.69 and traded as low as C$108.88. CGI shares last traded at C$109.32, with a volume of 448,978 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

