ChainX Market Capitalization Hits $45.25 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.25 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00007240 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,651.19 or 1.00076515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.76 or 0.06230607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

