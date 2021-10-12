Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.57 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,450,260 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.35. The firm has a market cap of £41.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.