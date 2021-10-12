Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Altarock Partners LLC

Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 24.1% of Altarock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altarock Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Charter Communications worth $868,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.92.

Shares of CHTR opened at $691.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $772.09 and its 200-day moving average is $714.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

