ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,455.61

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $355,455.61 and approximately $11,100.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.37 or 1.00157633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.35 or 0.06176462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

