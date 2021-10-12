ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down to $40.50

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $39.68. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 37,737 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.
The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
