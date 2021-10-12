ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down to $40.50

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $39.68. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 37,737 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

