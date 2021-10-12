Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.52

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.52 and traded as high as $46.25. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 2,622 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.