Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.18. 272,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

