Chimpion Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $95.44 million and $813,785.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00214668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00094119 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

