China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Tuesday. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,040. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

