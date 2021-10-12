China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Tuesday. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,040. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
