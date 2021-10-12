China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Update

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CDBT stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

