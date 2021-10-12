China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Update

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CDBT stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
About China Dasheng Biotechnology
