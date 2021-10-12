China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CFEIY stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

