China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CFEIY stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
China Feihe Company Profile
