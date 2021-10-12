China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in September

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

