China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in September

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

