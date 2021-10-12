China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 2,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

