China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Research analysts at China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

