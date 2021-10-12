Chonk (CHONK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,963.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $3,963.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for $34.00 or 0.00060950 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00221515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00094032 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

