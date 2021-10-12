Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 186,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,271. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

