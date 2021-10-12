Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,114,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Chubb worth $215,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

NYSE CB opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

