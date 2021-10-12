CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

FVI traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 404,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,324. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

