CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. CSFB lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.07.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.53. 796,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.49 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.