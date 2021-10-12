Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.59% of Cincinnati Financial worth $111,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,382. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

