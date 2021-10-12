Cipher Price Hits $0.0017 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $130,312.12 and approximately $3,419.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.64 or 0.00500292 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.01042205 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

