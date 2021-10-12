Citigroup Trims The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 1,750

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,827.22 ($23.87).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -328.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,811.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.