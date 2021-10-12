Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

