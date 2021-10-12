Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.17 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.08. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

